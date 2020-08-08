Sugar City is Closing 1239 Niagara St but Still Plans to Survive

Statement from Sugar City:

We, the collective organizers of Sugar City, are sad to announce the closing of the gallery, studios, and performance space at 1239 Niagara Street.

During the past five years at Sugar City’s present location (and eleven total years of existence!), you all have been overwhelmingly supportive. We are honored to support a wide array of diverse communities within Western New York and the greater worldwide arts community. We can unquestionably say that we have NOT come to this decision due to lack of community support.

A majority of the operating budget at 1239 Niagara St. was funded by events requiring large, indoor gatherings of community members. As a space that strives to be a safe environment for all, we cannot safely hold such events at this time, and we honestly can’t predict when we will be able to do so in the future. Without this income, operating at 1239 Niagara St. is both impossible and a misuse of Sugar City’s limited resources.

So, what does the future hold for Sugar City? Like much in the world right now, it is uncertain. While the organizers have discussed different approaches to the future, we hope to use the next few months to re-charge, assess the future landscape of art and music events, and forge a new path.

Previously, following the loss of Sugar City’s initial home at 19 Wadsworth St., we spent two years without a physical space. During that time, we were still able to support and curate events in the community that we love. At the very least, we would like to do that again. Our last month in the space will be spent safely hosting virtual events, namely (1) the Virtual Take Over facilitated by Black Artists and Musicians throughout the month and (2) the Sugar City Presents Series featuring live music Friday nights, streaming live to Facebook at 8 PM on August 14th and 21st. We welcome you to join us safely and online throughout this month as we celebrate 5 great years on Niagara St., and look toward the future! More information regarding these virtual events can be found at www.buffalosugarcity.org an d our social media accounts.

Thank you all for sharing in our DIY dream. We look forward to seeing you all again someday.

