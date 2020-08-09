Artpark announces new Drive-In films including great Tragically Hip concert movie

Artpark has announced more feature films confirmed for the new Drive-In series. As a safe alternative to large gatherings, Artpark is presenting these Drive-In films on LED screens, throughout the summer on Tuesday and Thursday nights.
In a nod to Artpark’s popular Tuesdays in the Park concert series, Tuesday evenings feature films made for music fans. On these nights, Artpark is showing music documentaries, concert films, biopics and other music-related content. The newest addition to the series will be Stop Making Sense on August 25 at 8pm. Jonathan Demme’s remarkable concert film captures the enormous energy and joyous highs of the Talking Heads live performance and is regarded as one of the best rock movies ever made.
Artpark previously announced a special screening of The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration on August 11 at 7:30pm. Demand was so high that a second screening has been added for August 18 at 7:30pm. A National Celebration was the final show of the Tragically Hip’s Man Machine Poem Tour recorded on August 20th, 2016 at the K-Rock Centre in their home town of Kingston, Ontario. A National Celebration contains all 30 songs from the night’s set-list, and the recording captures an unparalleled, nation-linking occasion.
Films shown on Thursdays appeal to general audiences. The 1980’s classic The Goonies will be shown on August 13 at 7:30pm. T-MOBILE is sponsoring this Community Night screening and vehicle tickets are complimentary. Details on how to obtain tickets are available at www.artpark.net
.
Audio for the films will be transmitted via car FM radio. Tickets are $25 per vehicle (up to 4 people per vehicle or walk-in group), which includes $8 admission and a $17 concession credit. VIP lot tickets are $35 (subject to availability). Tickets are advance sale only, please visit artpark.net
or tickets.com
to purchase online. Service fees apply for online orders. Call 716-754-4375 to purchase by phone Monday through Friday 10am-4pm, or one hour before movie showtime if still available*.
Artpark is spacing parked vehicles six feet apart. Patrons are permitted to sit outside of their vehicles and must provide their own seating. All patrons must wear a face mask whenever they are not seated. Click here for complete safety protocol information.
Drive-In Films at Artpark
$25, per vehicle or walk-in groups up to 4 people (includes $8 admission and $17 concession credit)
Gates open one hour prior to showtime
August 11 at 7:30pm: The Tragically Hip – A National Celebration (not rated)
August 13 at 7:30pm: The Goonies (PG) (free community night sponsored by T-MOBILE — concession credits not included for this film)
August 18 at 7:30pm: The Tragically Hip – A National Celebration (not rated)
August 25 at 8pm: Stop Making Sense (not rated)
