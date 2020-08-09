Artpark announces new Drive-In films including great Tragically Hip concert movie

Artpark has announced more feature films confirmed for the new Drive-In series. As a safe alternative to large gatherings, Artpark is presenting these Drive-In films on LED screens, throughout the summer on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

In a nod to Artpark’s popular Tuesdays in the Park concert series, Tuesday evenings feature films made for music fans. On these nights, Artpark is showing music documentaries, concert films, biopics and other music-related content. The newest addition to the series will be Stop Making Sense on August 25 at 8pm. Jonathan Demme’s remarkable concert film captures the enormous energy and joyous highs of the Talking Heads live performance and is regarded as one of the best rock movies ever made.

Artpark previously announced a special screening of The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration on August 11 at 7:30pm. Demand was so high that a second screening has been added for August 18 at 7:30pm. A National Celebration was the final show of the Tragically Hip’s Man Machine Poem Tour recorded on August 20th, 2016 at the K-Rock Centre in their home town of Kingston, Ontario. A National Celebration contains all 30 songs from the night’s set-list, and the recording captures an unparalleled, nation-linking occasion.