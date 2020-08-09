NEW MUSIC: Austin’s Fort Never release lyric video “TRAPPED IN GOLD”

“This song calls for us all to confront our programming and shadows within,” says the band. “America, we need an upgrade. We are not machines, we are humans. Some of us have forgotten our humanity. This song is fuel for every person who wants to create lasting change, so we can live in a more humane world liberated from the chains of the great American scheme.“

Fort Never is an indie rock band consisting of producer and songwriter, Timothy Ruch, singer Chantell Moody and drummer Deano Cotè.

