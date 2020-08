After last year’s Red Hot & Holy, Atlanta’s “cabaret rock” creators Sarah and the Safe Word have re-emerged, complete with string section, and several vocal solos from the band’s multi-instrumentalist roster.

Sarah and the Safe Word will be releasing their forthcoming LP Good Gracious! Bad People. on October 30th. “The Last Great Sweetheart of the Grand Electric Rodeo” and “Celebration with a Vengence?!” are from the upcoming albut.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...