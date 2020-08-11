Ghislaine Maxwell Vs. Virginia Giuffre: The Making of a Sex Slave and Her Escape

Paul Serran, as usual, gives us an excellent overview of the case against Ghislaine Maxwell and the later Jeffrey Epstein.

By Paul Serran

Ghislaine Maxwell’s deposition from the Virginia Giuffre defamation lawsuit is set to remain sealed until September, after decision by a federal appeals court. But presiding U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska scolded Maxwell’s lawyers for the delays, and ordered dozens of documents from the suit, settled in 2017, to be unsealed and released Thursday (July 30th) night.

“The Court is troubled — but not surprised — that Ms. Maxwell has yet again sought to muddy the water as the clock clicks closer to midnight.”

The 400+ new EXPLOSIVE pages add to the over 2,000 pages unsealed and released on August 2019. It bears remembering that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell THE VERY NEXT DAY of the release of those docs.

What emerges from those two huge compilations of documents, more than the important revelation of famous names involved with the Epstein trafficking ring, is the amazing tale of Virginia Giuffre.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre.How she was turned into a sex slave and was trafficked to powerful people. How she managed to extricate herself from the imminent prospect of becoming herself a sex trafficker. How she turned her life around, and sought to exact justice against her abusers.

VIRGINIA GIUFFRE: Ghislaine Maxwell brought me into the sex trafficking industry. She’s the one who abused me on a regular basis. She’s the one that procured me, told me what to do, trained me as a sex slave, abused me physically, abused me mentally. She’s the one who I believe, in my heart of hearts, deserves to come forward and have justice happen to her more than anybody. Being a woman, it’s disgusting.

Virginia Roberts (maiden name) was a child at risk. Molested by a family friend at age 11, she ran away from home several times. Lived for a spell with an older man who also molested her. Had a number of run-ins with the law. She was prime material for falling prey to Maxwell and Epstein.

This letter from an early employer dismissing her would be funny, if it was not so sad.

REMEMBER: Jeffrey Epstein was handed a “sweetheart deal” in his 2007 Florida prosecution, despite an abundance of evidence that could have put him in jail for life. The plea deal included a NPA (Non-Prosecution Agreement) that clearly violated the victims’ rights under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act from 2004.

Virginia Giuffre was by this time trying to have her case heard in court, and also in the media. That caused the cunning Ghislaine Maxwell to make an unusual big mistake: she releases a statement calling Giuffre a liar:

Ghislaine Maxwell said in statement referring to Virginia:

“Jane Doe 3 is Virginia Roberts—so not a new individual. The allegations made by Virginia Roberts against Ghislaine Maxwell are untrue. The original allegations are not new and have been fully responded to and shown to be untrue.

“Each time the story is retold it changes with new salacious details about public figures and world leaders and now it is alleged by Ms. Roberts that Alan Dershowitz is involved in having sexual relations with her, which he denies.

“Ms. Roberts claims are obvious lies and should be treated as such and not publicized as news, as they are defamatory. Ghislaine Maxwell’s original response to the lies and defamatory claims remains the same.

“Maxwell strongly denies allegations of an unsavory nature, which have appeared in the British press and elsewhere and reserves her right to seek redress at the repetition of such old defamatory claims.”

This allowed Virginia Giuffre to sue her. Many testimonies, extensive discovery took place.

Apart from copious material and testimonial evidence, Giuffre had the “silver bullet”: her photo with Prince Andrew embracing her waist, and Ghislaine Maxwell in the background. The picture was taken by Jeffrey Epstein in Maxwell’s apartment in London.

Ghislaine moved to summarily dismiss the suit. But 60 days after the motion was denied, she settled with Virginia Giuffre for what is said to have been a pretty hefty sum.

That did not happen before Giuffre underwent an ordeal that must have been incredibly hard, having to recollect – under pressure – all the hurt and pain.

VIRGINIA GIUFFRE: I can tell you that she [Ghislaine Maxwell] had very large natural breasts. I can tell you that her pubic hair was dark brown, nearly black. I don’t remember any specific birthmarks or moles that I could point out that would be relevant.

QUESTION: Is it your contention that Ghislaine Maxwell sexually trafficked you to famous people?

VIRGINIA GIUFFRE: Could you be more specific, like are we talking about rock stars or royalty or —

QUESTION: Politically connected and financially powerful people.

VIRGINIA GIUFFRE: Yes.

QUESTION: Okay. To whom did Ghislaine Maxwell sexually traffic you?

VIRGINIA GIUFFRE: You have to understand that Jeffrey and Ghislaine are joined hip by hip, okay? So they both trafficked me. Ghislaine brought me in for the purpose of being trafficked. Jeffrey was just as a part of it as she was. She was just as a part of it as he was. They trafficked me to many people. And to be honest, there is people I could name and then there’s people that are just a blur. There was so much happening.

[Many names that are redacted in parts of the documents are revealed in this question.]

QUESTION: Other than Glenn Dubin, Stephen Kaufmann, Prince Andrew, Jean Luc Brunel, Bill Richardson, another prince, the large hotel chain owner and Marvin Minsky, is there anyone else that Ghislaine Maxwell directed you to go have sex with?

VIRGINIA GIUFFRE: I am definitely sure there is. But can I remember everybody’s name? No.

There you go – NAMES! – citizen journalists, right now, are digging under every rock into the people named here.

Here is a cursory version of the allegations of Giuffre in the suit:

“Defendant [Maxwell] approached Ms. Giuffre while Ms. Giuffre was an underage minor working at the Mar-a-Lago Country Club, and recruited the then-minor Ms. Giuffre to go to the house of Jeffrey Epstein under the pretense of providing a massage to Jeffrey Epstein for money;

“Ms. Giuffre followed Defendant’s instructions, and was driven to Jeffrey Epstein’s house, where she was greeted by Defendant and later introduced to Jeffrey Epstein;

“Ms. Giuffre was lead upstairs to be introduced to Jeffrey Epstein in his bedroom, and that while there Defendant demonstrated how Ms. Giuffre should provide a massage to Jeffrey Epstein;

“That Defendant and Epstein converted the massage into a sexual experience, requesting that Ms. Giuffre remove her clothing, after which time a sexual encounter was had;

“That Defendant and Epstein expressed approval for Ms. Giuffre, and offered her money in exchange for this erotic massage turned full sexual encounter;

“Offered Ms. Giuffre the promise of money and a better life in exchange for Ms. Giuffre acting sexually compliant and subservient to their demands;

“After that first encounter, was repeatedly requested to service Epstein and/or Defendant sexually and/or others;

“Ms. Giuffre was taken on Epstein’s private planes on numerous occasions and trafficked nationally and internationally for the purpose of servicing Epstein and others, including Defendant, sexually;

“Defendant was Epstein’s primary manager of the recruitment and training of females who Epstein paid for sexual purposes;

“Ms. Giuffre and others were encouraged by Defendant and Epstein to bring other young females to Epstein for the purpose of servicing him sexually.”

The last allegation is one of the most troubling, because it shows the modus operandi of Epstein – to always be transitioning his victims into new sex traffickers themselves.

During the suit, Sarah Kellen, Nadia Marcinkova, and Jeffrey Epstein all invoked the Fifth Amendment when asked about Maxwell trafficking girls for Epstein. Not one of them is on the record defending her. Not one.

While the unsealing of her deposition is only to be decided in September, there are a few excerpts that set the tone:

QUESTION: Do you believe Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused minors?

GHISLAINE MAXWELL: I can only testify to what I know. I know that Virginia is a liar and I know what she testified is a lie. So I can only testify to what I know to be a falsehood and half those falsehoods are enormous and so I can only categorically deny everything she has said and that is the only thing I can talk about because I have no knowledge of anything else.

Statements like the one below led her to being charged now for perjury by the NYSD prosecutors:

GHISLAINE MAXWELL: As far as I’m concerned, everyone who came to his [Epstein’s] house was an adult professional person.

Joanna Sjoberg testified that, as a young woman, Maxwell “lured her from her school to have sex with Epstein under the guise of hiring her for a job answering phones”. She also told about “sexual acts that occurred with her, Prince Andrew, and Ms. Giuffre, when she and Defendant were staying at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion”:

QUESTION: Tell me how it came to be that there was a picture taken.

JOANNA SJOBERG: I just remember someone suggesting a photo, and they told us to go get on the couch. And so Andrew and Virginia sat on the couch, and they put the puppet, the puppet on her lap. And so then I sat on Andrew’s lap, and I believe on my own volition, and they took the puppet’s hands and put it on Virginia’s breast, and so Andrew put his on mine.

This photo-op incident may seem innocent enough, but there is plenty to remind us that sex trafficking is a brutal affair.

Take for example Rinaldo Rizzo, former butler for Glenn & Eva Dubin (REMEMBER: Glenn is accused by Giuffre of being one of the men she was trafficked to). Rizzo testified that

a) he saw many photos of nude underage girls at Epstein’s house, and that

b) Ghislaine Maxwell “took the passport of a 15-year-old Swedish girl and threatened her when she refused to have sex with Epstein.”

Here, Rizzo describes the photos on Epstein’s house:

RINALDO RIZZO: I asked to excuse myself, to go inside the house to the bathroom. I walk in there, what caught my eye, and I had to take a double lock, there were pictures of naked women, half-dressed girls. I always know in houses there are cameras, so again, I was very reluctant to stare, because you never know when you are on camera. So I used the bathroom, and I came out, curiosity got the best of me, and I leaned over and started looking at these pictures for a brief minute, and it was just so coincidental that as I did that, Ms. Maxwell enters, and she immediately says to me that Jeffrey would like for me to rejoin the party immediately.

The incident with the trafficked Swedish girl is much more disturbing, and led to the resignation of Rinaldo and his wife from the Dubin’s service.

QUESTION: How old was this girl?

RINALDO RIZZO: 15 years old.

QUESTION: What happens next when Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein and a 15-year-old girl walk into Eva Anderson’s home?

RINALDO RIZZO: They proceed into the dining room area, which is across from the living room area. I go into the kitchen and I hear a conversation start. Very muffled, I could not hear any particulars. And I asked her, are you okay? And she doesn’t really respond.

QUESTION: Was she crying at the time?

RINALDO RIZZO: My perception, she was on the verge of crying. I said oh, by the way, do you work for Jeffrey? And she says yes. So I said, what do you do? And she says “I’m Jeffrey’s executive assistant, personal assistant”. Which, from looking at her, just didn’t seem to suit.

The girl was 15. Epstein and his trafficking ring went about insulting everybody’s intelligence, so sure of being untouchable.

RINALDO RIZZO: And I blurted out: You’re his executive personal assistant? What do you do? And she says “I was hired as his executive personal assistant. I schedule his appointments.” And I’m shocked, and I blurt out: You seem quite young, how did you get a job? How old are you? And she says to me, point blank: “I’m 15 years old”. And I said to her: You’re 15 years old and you have a position like that? At that point she just breaks down hysterically, so I feel like I just said something wrong, and she will not stop crying. And then in a state of shock, she just lets it rip, and what she told me was just unbelievable.

Here is the real, horrendous, face of the Epstein-Maxwell trafficking ring:

RINALDO RIZZO: She proceeds to tell my wife and I that, and this is not — this is blurting out, not a conversation like I’m having a casual conversation. That quickly, “I was on an island, I was on the island and there was Ghislaine, there was Sarah”, she said, “they asked me for sex”, I said No! And she is just rambling, she says “yes, I was on the island, I don’t know how I got from the island to here”. And I said this is nuts, do you have a passport, do you have a phone? And she says no, and she says “Ghislaine took my passport”.

Swedish girl at risk, 15 years old. Coming from the Virgin Islands to the US. GHISLAINE MAXWELL TOOK HER PASSPORT AND PHONE. SHE MAY HAVE BEEN DRUGGED ON THE WAY OUT OF THE ISLAND.

RINALDO RIZZO: She says Sarah took her passport and her phone and gave it to Ghislaine Maxwell, and at that point she said that she was threatened. And I said Threatened?, she says yes, “I was threatened by Ghislaine not to discuss this”.

QUESTION: Just so that I make sure I understand, who it was that she says asked her for sex on the island, who was that?

RINALDO RIZZO: She didn’t specify who asked for sex. She said that ‘they’ asked for sex. Immediately after that she put Ghislaine and Sarah into the conversation.

One of Epstein’s pilots, David Rodgers, testified that he flew Maxwell and Giuffre at least 23 times on Epstein’s jet, the “Lolita Express”, and that the Boeing was previously owned by suspected sex trafficker Les Wexner.

Ms. Giuffre’s passport application, travel records and witness testimony “clearly demonstrate flight logs are incomplete because only Rodgers kept a log, and Ms. Giuffre also flew commercially”.

Palm Beach lead detective on the case, Joseph Recarey:

JOSEPH RECAREY: Ms. Maxwell, during her research, was found to be Epstein’s long-time friend. During the interviews, Ms. Maxwell was involved in seeking girls to perform massages and work at Epstein’s home.

Much evidence was retrieved by “trash pulls” from Jeffrey Epstein’s home. Message pads were most useful.

QUESTION: And so what was the evidentiary value to you of the message pads collected from Jeffrey Epstein’s home in the search warrant?

JOSEPH RECAREY: It was very important to corroborate what the victims had already told me as to calling in [Epstein’s house] and for work.

Look at this ugly example of message pad. Accused sex-trafficker Jean-Luc Brunnel left a message offering a “Russian teacher” who is “2×8” years old. Yes, you read it right.

Maxwell took messages at the residence, “including from underage girls who were calling to schedule a time to come over to see Epstein”.

This demonstrated that Maxwell was at Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion in 2004 and 2005, a time period she has denied being around the house in her deposition – a deposition that got her now to be indicted for perjury.

Ghislaine Maxwell was around when Epstein “was ordering books on how to use sex slaves”.

Another bit from Sjoberg’s testimony:

QUESTION: Who did Emmy [Taylor] work for?

JOHANNA SJOBERG: Ghislaine.

QUESTION: Did Maxwell ever refer to Emmy by any particular term?

JOHANNA SJOBERG: She called her slave.

Expert Report by Professor Terry Coonan, J.D.:

“Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s account appears credible and consistent in its most salient parts with the testimony of other witnesses and with contemporary trends in U.S. sex trafficking.”

“The conspiracy in this case was premised upon the exploitation of minors and young women who seem to have had certain identifiable vulnerabilities that rendered them prone to exploitation.”

“The criminal scheme that emerges from the depositions and police reports involved a very calculated pattern of recruiting, grooming, and an attempt to “normalize” the repeated exploitation of its victims.”

“Ms. Giuffre refers to herself at times as a ‘sex slave.’ This is not factually incorrect, given her experiences, though current U.S. law might prefer to characterize her as a victim of sex trafficking.”

“To call Ms. Giuffre a victim of sex trafficking would however very accurately convey the reality that she along with a great many other victims of contemporary forms of slavery are often exploited by the ‘invisible chains’ of fraud and psychological coercion.”

2002: Royal Princess Chiang Hai Hotel, in Thailand.

Epstein paid for a massage therapy specialization course for Virginia in Thailand, but there was just a small criminal catch. Maxwell and Epstein told Virginia that she “had to recruit another underage girl from Thailand, and bring that young girl back to Epstein”.

And THAT would consummate the monstrous transition – from that point on, Virginia would not be just a victim anymore: she would, then, be an accomplice to international sex trafficking.

It reads like a movie, but one of Giuffre’s previous flaws became her salvation. She had been a runaway girl all her life. SO SHE RAN AWAY. SHE FLED FROM EPSTEIN, MAXWELL AND A SHADY FUTURE AS A CHILD TRAFFICKER.

In the process of escaping she found love, and a man who she wanted to build a family with. And THAT would be enough of a teary happy-ending for most of us – except she wasn’t done.

VIRGINIA GIUFFRE: I think for ten, however long many years, I mean, over ten years, I had tried to start a new life, become a new person. And I wanted to put all that stuff behind me and not think about it. But after you have children, something changes in you and you just want to stand up and do the right thing and protect any other children from having to go through this.

So she came back with a vengeance, decided to shine a very bright light into all that darkness. That is something to celebrate.

Ghislaine Maxwell is awaiting trial in jail. The glory days are over. She hangs on, hoping a change in the administration can bring back a child-molesters-friendly team in place, so she can skate away unscathed.

For the Jeffrey Epsteins and Ghislaine Maxwellls of this world, there exist only slaves and slave masters. Virginia Giuffre dared to do the unthinkable – she became FREE. Viva!

