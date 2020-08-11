Making Allison Mack a Perp Instead of a Victim was Pre-planned and the Salzmans Were the Planners

By Correspondent

A fair amount of discussion ensued about whether Allison Mack has or should get counseling. In the post Shivani: Is Allison Mack Still Lost in Hallucinations of ‘Spirituality’ or Taken ‘Exit Therapy’?, Heidi Hutchinson offered a comment. One of Allison Mack’s defenders added a thought and Heidi replied. Here is the exchange.

By Heidi Hutchinson

Funny how psychotherapy was not on the list of court-approved outings for any NXIVM defendants, especially not Allison Mack.

Makes one wonder why Allison Mack’s Bronfman-paid attorneys never thought to make that obvious request for ‘their’ client, or arrange for a plea prior to Nancy Salzman’s special “speak-no-evil” plea deal, or allow Allison to testify at Raniere’s trial, or use a computer since the day she was charged.

I hope exit therapy, if she’s not getting it already, is part if not the entirety, of Allison’s sentence.

Allison’s Defender wrote in reply that Allison Mack was the biggest victim:

Heidi, this is because the prosecution made the choice to see it as a RICO case and ignore the cult side…The goal of prosecution isn’t the truth or justice but the highest sentence and if possible the most newspaper headlines…

The wellbeing of people is the least of their problems… As for Allison’s lawyers, they didn’t care about the outcome, as they are paid no matter what… and since it’s not their specialty (they are blue-collar lawyers…not criminal)… the damage to their image would be minimal.

If you followed the whole pretrial period, you might have noticed how they never really talked to the judge, argued with him, or asked for anything… While Allison could use therapy, it’s not as bad as the “source” pretends… Those in contact with her will tell you that she is quite fine and she is going to be ok…

The therapy could be useful for the abuse she was victim of, as it’s way worse than what the other victims had to go through. I suspect it’s why they didn’t allow her to testify as this would definitely make her appear as a victim and no sentence could be given to her after that.

By Heidi Hutchinson

I agree as to why Allison was prevented from testifying. Lyin’ Lauren Salzman was chosen as the “star victim” — “boo, hoo Keith promised me an Avatar baby but was too lazy to get the blood test so I had to do everything he said behind my poor, sick mommy’s back.”

Allison became the Nxivm-targeted femme fatale when Girls By Design mistress Kristin Kreuk flew the coop and Allison didn’t get “Gone in Saigon” so fast after Pam Caffritz croaked and Kristin Keeffe made a daring escape with Keith and her son.

Meanwhile, the Mexican Elites like Rosa Laura Junco – in cahoots with ALL the Salzman’s and their Bronfman/Salinas-paid lawyers – made sure Allison was left holding bag — the “collateral” evidence passed from Rosa Laura in Mexico (where it was put to good, sextortion use) to Lauren to Allison Mack, just as the branding story hit the newsstands ahead of the Carlos Slim Helu’s New York Times story they’d planned replete with false rumors of “AM,” Allison Mack’s, initials in the brand itself.

So unfair to the fairest one of all, felled by vanity as usual.

While she awaited trial, Allison was also kept in the dark for a year, forbidden to go near a computer or cell phone, while ALL the Salzmans were free to strategize, hack, bribe (through Bronfman attorneys) and otherwise set Allison up to continue “taking the fall” after she was shoved out of the “victim” realm being enjoyed by so many others capitalizing on that status without concern for their former alleged branding mastermind and “cruel” mistress, a child-star ham who never lifted a finger to harm any of them, never made a cent in NXIVM or thereafter but was fleeced herself, made malleable and manipulated in every other way imaginable, as long-contrived by the Salzman “victims.”

This whole Nxivm mess is a pathetic, laughable mockery of justice at the highest levels of corruption in the US Justice system and Hollywood.

I wonder if “The Vow” will even begin to broach the topic of the underage sex trafficking or if the show will instead go out of its way, as “Lifetime” did, to LIE about Camilla Fernandez’s age when she was groomed and trafficked, falsely claiming she was “18-years-old” when the evidence — ironically, her “collateral,” those pornographic photos — proved she was (at least) under the age of 15, when the molestation occurred and her even younger brother filmed it.

