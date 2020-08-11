NEW MUSIC: Sylvan Esso releases video for”ROOFTOP DANCING”

“Rooftop Dancing” captures the duo of Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn in a lighthearted romp through the streets of NYC with lots of great street shots and colorful characters in Greenwich Village’s Washington Square Park. Sylvan Esso has unveiled “Rooftop Dancing,” as the second single from their forthcoming album Free Love (September 25/Loma Vista Recordings).

The video was filmed and directed by celebrated NYC street photographer and filmmaker Cheryl Dunn. This loving portrait of NYC in the summer of 2020 depicts an awakening – New Yorkers seeking open air to move, dance and breathe, even for a fleeting few moments.

“To me this song reflects the social climate of NY right now,” said Dunn, “with its historical resilience to re-invent – to create new things from the discarded, to take back the streets, to not dwell on what you can’t do but to get excited about what you can do… like riding bikes en masse, making guerrilla art shows by the river, making more art and music – and yes – dancing on the roof tops!”

