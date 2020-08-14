press Photo - Chewii
NEW MUSIC: Montreal creative artist Chewii releases video “BLACK SKIN LULLABY”

August 14, 2020
“When the [Black Lives Matter] movement sparked up, I rose with it and for three weeks I locked myself into the studio and immersed myself in the emotional grief of the moment and put all that emotion and pain into the creation of this project” explains Chewii, “I felt it was my duty as an artist, as Nina Simone once declared, to reflect the times.”

 

STATE OF THE NATION LYRICS

Hook 2x
State of today
State of my heart
State of this place
State of the people
State of our fate
State of the hour
State of my race

Time to react
Time to push back
Time to attack

Yeah yeah

No time for pain
Not time for that
Nothing to gain

Hook 2x -

State of the nation
State of today
State of my heart
State of this place
State of the people
State of our fate
State of the hour
State of my race

Bridge-

Years go by
And nothing changes
Time goes on
Most poor
Few stay rich

Verse-

Time to react
Time to push back
Time to attack
Yeah yeah
No time for pain
No time for that
Nothing to gain

Hook 2x –

State of the nation
State of today
State of my heart
State of this place
State of the people
State of our fate
State of the hour
State of my race


