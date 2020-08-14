NEW MUSIC: Montreal creative artist Chewii releases video “BLACK SKIN LULLABY”

“When the [Black Lives Matter] movement sparked up, I rose with it and for three weeks I locked myself into the studio and immersed myself in the emotional grief of the moment and put all that emotion and pain into the creation of this project” explains Chewii, “I felt it was my duty as an artist, as Nina Simone once declared, to reflect the times.”

STATE OF THE NATION LYRICS

Hook 2x

State of today

State of my heart

State of this place

State of the people

State of our fate

State of the hour

State of my race

Time to react

Time to push back

Time to attack

Yeah yeah

No time for pain

Not time for that

Nothing to gain

Hook 2x -

State of the nation

State of today

State of my heart

State of this place

State of the people

State of our fate

State of the hour

State of my race

Bridge-

Years go by

And nothing changes

Time goes on

Most poor

Few stay rich



Verse-

Time to react

Time to push back

Time to attack

Yeah yeah

No time for pain

No time for that

Nothing to gain

Hook 2x –

State of the nation

State of today

State of my heart

State of this place

State of the people

State of our fate

State of the hour

State of my race

