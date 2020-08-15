Trump demands schools reopen but his own son Barron will be going to school online

Dear Artvoice,

Where in the world is the Tangerine Tyrant’s 14-year-old son Barron Trump – a sad, tragic, unloved Shakespearean character if there ever was one. Considering the virtual blackout of almost all news coverage of President Trump’s troubled relationship with his youngest son Barron, isn’t it time for the craven corporate media to highlight the highly relevant fact that Barron will NOT be returning to school in person this year like your children, but Barron Trump will instead stay safe at home and attend class online?

Sincerely,

Jake Pickering

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...



