NEW MUSIC: Jeremy Ivey’s ‘SOMEONE ELSE’S PROBLEM” is well timed for today

Jeremy Ivey’s new single “Someone Else’s Problem” couldn’t be more apt for today’s pandemic-ridden and racially charged times. Co-written with Ivey’s wife Margo Price, the song is the first new track from Ivey’s Waiting Out The Storm, produced by Price and coming out via Anti-Records October 9. The song traces the steps of a well-to-do businessman who doesn’t initially think issues like war, famine, and immigration affect him.

“There’s no such thing as someone else’s problem,” Ivey said. “As cliché as it is, we’re all a living organism together, and we have to take care of ourselves while taking care of each other.”

