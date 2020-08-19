NEW MUSIC: B. Miles explores duality of chasing a dream in new video “WASTING TIME (New York)”

B.Miles has announced her debut album In Order of Appearance, out October 16 via Moon Crawl Records / AWAL. This ten-song collection finds the New York-based singer/songwriter mining the spaces between her rising profile as a musician and the day-to-day realities of simply being Brenna Miles – trudging through a mundane day job at 8 AM, playing music with her best friends at 8 PM, stepping off stage from a sold-out show at 1 AM and getting up to do it all over again. As B.Miles re-sets the limits of what her music can sound like, In Order of Appearance marks this “mesmerizing” (The FADER) musician’s most genuinely complete statement to date, a work undoubtedly deserving of its place as her debut.

