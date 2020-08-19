NEW MUSIC: English Songstress Ellie Goulding releases video single “LOVE I’M GIVEN”

Global superstar Ellie Goulding releases the new music video for “Love I’m Given.” The video comes on the heels of her critically acclaimed fourth studio album Brightest Blue, out now on Interscope Records.

Featured on Brightest Blue, “Love I’m Given” is an emotive pop ballad. “’Love I’m Given’ is about accepting and being at peace with all the mistakes in your life and realizing you get the same love back you give out,” said Ellie. “The video represents the fight between calm and chaos. The boxing ring is weirdly the place I feel the most pure and in control, and the moments in the gold dress represent getting to a place of ultimate power when you know you are in the most powerful place you can be when you have that kind of revaluation about love and forgiveness.”

