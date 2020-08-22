Beds for Buffalo to Reopen Volunteer Operations

Beds for Buffalo, a grassroots volunteer program through The Service Collaborative (TSC), will be reopening volunteer operations in September. Beds for Buffalo addresses a critical community need: mobilizing community volunteers to construct and assemble twin beds for children in need and increasing awareness on the challenges of child poverty throughout the Western New York region.

Since 2017, 1132 community volunteers contributed over 3402 hours of service and built 508 hand-crafted, wooden, twin-size beds provided to children in need. All volunteer projects have been suspended since March due to COVID-19. Typically, Beds for Buffalo engages large groups of corporate and community volunteers, college students and TSC youth participants on a weekly basis to build beds. Even though TSC staff members continued the bed building in a limited capacity, the overall completion of the beds has been delayed.

Upon welcoming back volunteers, TSC has implemented health and safety requirements established by the local, state and federal health departments in order to welcome back volunteers in September.

“The Service Collaborative takes the health and safety of all involved in our project very seriously. Our program staff has been working to ensure proper PPE is attained and safety protocol is in place. We are confident that opening Beds for Buffalo up again to volunteers will result in reaching our goal of building 200 twin beds this year”, says Kate Sarata, Executive Director of The Service Collaborative.

As COVID-19 remains a concern in our community and children continue to learn remotely, TSC knows the need is even greater. As research on the importance of sleep in quality of life becomes more apparent, the poverty factor cannot be ignored. Families living in poverty struggle to meet basic needs such as nutrition, transportation, housing, medical services, childcare and more. Providing children with new beds promotes a safe environment, improves their self-esteem, ability to learn, quality of life, and positively impacts the likelihood of graduation from high school.

Please visit www.tscwny.org for information on sponsorship opportunities and donation requests or call 716.418.8500 x 150. For information about Beds for Buffalo volunteer opportunities, please visit www.volunteerwny.org.

