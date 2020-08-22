Larkins facebook photo copy
NEW MUSIC: Fast-rising Manchester, England guitar-pop band the Larkins release video for “ARE WE HAVING ANY FUN YET?”

August 22, 2020
jamiemoses288

Originally from Glossop in Derbyshire before moving to Manchester, Josh Noble, Dom Want (guitar/synth), Henry Beach (bass/synth) and Joe Gaskell (drums) have forged outspoken reputations within climate change awareness, setting up female safety and gender equality markers at their shows, as well as demanding better ethical practices in the wider music industry. With both critical heat and kind of personal ethics that demand attention, Larkins are feeling like something very special indeed.


