NEW MUSIC: Actor/musician/writer Phil Augusta Jackson releases music videos “GET IT” and “ALONE”

Musician, writer, actor, director, and poet Phil Augusta Jackson has worked on shows that have possibly influenced your life, The Root, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Key & Peele, Survior’s Remorse and more.

He’s now working on his latest effort, a six-track EP, The Redondo Tape (out September 4). Lyrically The Redondo Tape is an introspective EP. Produced by up-and-coming producer Nick Lee (Demi Lovato, Poo Bear, Dillon Francis), The Redondo Tape finds the various threads of his psyche and combines R&B’s soul, trap’s relentless drive, and hip-hop’s storytelling.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...



