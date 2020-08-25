NEW MUSIC: Avett Brothers release “BACK INTO THE LIGHT” today

Ahead of the release of their forthcoming album The Third Gleam, out this Friday, three-time GRAMMY Award-nominees The Avett Brothers share their reflective new single “Back Into The Light.” Through the imagery of aging fathers holding onto ancient wounds, drowning troubles in a bar, and watching dreams chip like paint, the band illustrates just how easy it can be to surrender to the darkness of our thoughts.

The Third Gleam has been featured as one of Paste’s “10 Albums We’re Most Excited About in August,” and The Avett Brothers have previewed the album with the previous releases of “Victory” and “I Go To My Heart.” In a recent interview with American Songwriter , Scott Avett said, “The Gleam series is really focused and intentional. It’s a play on the quiet, little flashes of light that happen after a big, exciting and noisy time. Gleam is sort of like what happens after all the madness.” Although written ahead of the pandemic and most recent social reform movements, the eight-song collection feels of a piece with the present moment, documenting the band’s personal experiences with timely issues of incarceration, gun violence, and mortality, while offering glimmers of hope with themes of love, resilience, and redemption.has been featured as one of Paste’s “10 Albums We’re Most Excited About in August,” and The Avett Brothers have previewed the album with the previous releases of “Victory” and “I Go To My Heart.”

BACK INTO THE LIGHT

VICTORY

