Crypto Trading Bots for Beginners

As the world is gradually advancing, modernization and technology can be seen in many aspects of society. People have learned to trust and rely on virtual and digital ways of living. Digitized and online transactions that involve money are becoming popular and common, like cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrency is considered a digital currency, an internet-based medium of exchange which is secured by cryptography. Cryptocurrencies are exchanged through crypto trading and can be used to buy goods and services, and can even be utilized for investments. Cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many more.

Crypto trading is simply the exchange of cryptocurrencies, almost like foreign exchange, where traders can buy and sell coins to gain and earn a profit. The rise of crypto trading platforms continues as many more individuals learn and become interested in cryptocurrency and its benefits.

Softwares that help in crypto trading are called crypto bots. One of these bots’ perks is that they assist traders in their time management, picking up on certain opportunities in the market.

Here is a list of some of the crypto trading bots/platforms you can try.

Cryptohopper

Crypto hopper is a platform powered by trading bots and technical indicators that can be accessed through the web or with its mobile application, which is available on all iOS and Android devices. It emerged in the crypto market last 2017 and has been used by many traders. Cryptohopper offers a 7-day trial period with their Starter package for beginners and new users. It also supports exchanges like Kraken, KuCoin, Bittrex, Poloniex, Binance, and others.

Cryptohopper allows users to choose between ready-made strategies and creating their own. In terms of the traders’ privacy, personal information is not needed to create an account and to use the platform. Also, Cryptohopper sends notifications and alerts on multiple channels so users are always updated.

3Commas

3Commas is one of the many online services and platforms which enables cryptocurrency trading management. Started in 2017 and has since been used by many traders, beginners, and experts alike. It offers a 3-day trial period, offering their Pro package to their new users. Traders can access their 3Commas accounts through the web or with 3Commas’ mobile application, which is available on all iOS and Android devices.

3Commas allow traders to trade according to their preference and convenience. Users can follow other users’ actions and strategies, or they can customize their own. It supports 20 exchanges like HitBTC, Binance, Bitfinex, Bybit, and many more major exchanges.

TradeSanta

TradeSanta, founded in 2018, is a cloud-based platform and service designed to automate a trader’s cryptocurrency trading strategy and to make trading accessible for its users. It offers a 3-day trial period with their Starter package for new users and supports 7 exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Bitfinex, UPbit, Huobi, OKEX, and BITTREX. TradeSanta is available both through the web and their mobile application on all iOS and Android devices.

TradeSanta gives users the power to choose between ready-made strategies, long or short, or they can customize their own and start from scratch. It also updates its users about their orders and through telegram notifications.

Haasbot

Haasbot is a crypto trading bot hosted by the Haasonline Trade Server (HTS) which was founded in 2014. Haasbot incorporates features such as technical indicators, safeties, insurances, historical, and real-time backtesting. Even though it does not have a free trial period, traders and users can purchase a discounted two-week trial license. Haasbot supports 20+ top tier exchanges including Binance, GDAX, BitMEX, Kraken, Cex.io, Poloniex, and many others.

HaasOnline developed HaasScript to be an advanced crypto scripting language. It allows traders and users to create complex automated trading algorithms and technical indicators to generate and interpret signals, among others.

Coinrule

Coinrule, founded in 2018, is an emerging crypto trading assistant for traders. Coinrule offers a free trial with their Starter package for traders and new users. It supports exchanges such as Binance, BitMEX, Bitstamp, Bittrex, Coinbase Pro, Kraken, and Poloniex.

Traders can create automated trading rules 24/7 and test their strategies beforehand. Users can choose from 150+ rules or create and build their own. Coinrule also incorporates standard trading options such as regular market buy and sell orders, stop-loss/take-profit orders, and re-buying orders.

All crypto trading platforms have their automated trading bots to smoothly accommodate and assist traders or even do the job for them. These platforms have created great and successful trading stories in their own way. Every platform has made and earned great profits for traders but these don’t eliminate the inherent risk when trading, especially for beginners.

There are beginner-friendly crypto trading bots that have smooth interfaced platforms — those which are easy to navigate and learn. Meanwhile, some require a great and eager understanding of the platform. 3Commas, for example, has great reviews from beginners and even experienced traders for its ease of use. As much as crypto trading bots are reliable when trading, the fact that they can make errors and mistakes should also be taken into consideration.

