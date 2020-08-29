SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARKS ADDS THREE NEW SHOWS

“It was wonderful seeing so many smiling faces opening weekend. We’ve missed you all!”

After popular demand, we’ve added THREE performances to our 2020 Intermezzo Season!

(Please note as per safety protocols we are limited in audience size)

9/2 NEW! Penn Dixie Fossil Park 5:30 pm

9/5 NEW! Artpark 4:00 pm

9/6 NEW! Artpark 4:00 pm

The following performances have already SOLD OUT!

8/30 The Terrace 7 pm

9/2 Penn Dixie Fossil Park 7 pm

9/5 Artpark 2 pm

9/6 Artpark 2 pm

How to RESERVE and a few IMPORTANT notes:

Due to limited seating, all reservations are first-come, first-serve. We ask that patrons limit to TWO reservations per household. Ticket holders will receive an email prior to performances detailing site-specific safety measures and our season playbill.

If we are able to accommodate your reservation, you will receive a confirmation email from us. If you do NOT receive a reply, we are unable to accommodate at this time and have added your request to our waiting list in the order in which it was received.

To reserve, copy, and paste the following information into an email and send to:

sdpoffice@shakespeareindelawarepark.org

Name

Phone number

# of reservations (limited TWO per household)

Requested date, location and time (please submit top THREE to help with scheduling)

Note: We are extremely limited in audience size. In order to secure a reservation, please respond swiftly.

