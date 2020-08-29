Annual CLARENCE HOLLOW SCARECROW CONTEST Sept. 28. 2020

CLARENCE HOLLOW SCARECROW INFO AND CONTEST RULES

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, scarecrows must be MADE AT HOME. There will be NO Workshops. The Scarecrow Contest traditional events will NOT take place at the Farmers’ Market, but families and businesses still have the opportunity to make the Clarence Hollow COME ALIVE with scarecrows for 2 weeks this Fall.

REGISTER your handmade scarecrow by Sept 20th in order to be eligible for prizes. You will be notified of a light post location for your scarecrow.

HANG YOUR SCARECROW: Starting Thursday, Sept 24th, hang your scarecrow at your assigned location using zip ties, bungee cords or rope. NO TAPE PLEASE.

SCARECROW DESIGN: Scarecrows must be made in good taste and constructed to withstand wind and rain. The committee has the right to remove any scarecrow that is inappropriate or in disrepair. Please maintain your scarecrow while on display.

CONTEST ELIGIBILITY: To be eligible for prizes, registered scarecrows must be secured to Assigned Poles, no later than 3:00PM on Sept 26th.

JUDGING IS BASED ON CREATIVITY, QUALITY & VISIBILITY.

PRIZES: Winners will be notified by phone or email and will be posted on Facebook by Oct 3rd.

REMOVED BY: Scarecrows must be removed by October 12th and may be taken home to decorate your yard or business. After this, remaining scarecrows will be removed and disposed of.

Questions: Call 716-432-7894

