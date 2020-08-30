7 Ways to Find the Perfect Art for Your Living Room Wall 

Artwork can make your home come alive, improving the aesthetics of a room while simultaneously showcasing your personality. But finding the “perfect” works of art can be tough. If you attend local art shows or galleries, you might only see a small selection of works from a handful of artists, and they may not align with your taste—or fit with the aesthetic you’re trying to capture.

Fortunately, there are many strategies that can help you find the right art for your wall.

How to Find the Perfect Art for Your Living Room

These are some of the best strategies for finding the ideal work of art for your living space:

Attend local shows and galleries. The most straightforward way to look for art is to attend local art shows and visit local galleries. These platforms for artists in your area is your best opportunity to see a wide range of creative works—and it should be convenient. Depending on the context, you may even get to meet the artists responsible for these works. Order a canvas print. If you have something in mind for your art, like a photograph or a piece of digital art you’ve created, you can order a canvas print online . Once applied to canvas, your subject will look much more tasteful, and can possibly fill the wall of your living room. Talk to an artist or mentor about what you’re seeking. If you’re not sure what you’re looking for, or if you’re having trouble finding things you like, consider talking to an artist or a mentor about your taste. They may have works of art or artists they can recommend to you. Commission a piece of art. If you find an artist you love, but they don’t have a piece of art that’s perfect for you, consider commissioning a piece of art from them . Chances are, they’d be happy to work with you on something new—as long as you give them the space they need to exercise their creativity. Head to galleries in other cities. If you’re not happy with what you’ve found in local galleries, consider heading to galleries in other nearby cities. Each city has a unique culture and a unique selection of artists and pieces of artwork. Search for art online. You could also search for art online. The problem here is the sheer number of options; if you know what you’re looking for, you can probably find it. But if you’re browsing generically, you might feel overwhelmed. Produce your own artwork. Don’t discount the possibility of creating your own artwork, especially if you have experience. Consider experimenting with a medium you love, and putting your own thoughts and feelings on the canvas.

What Are You Looking For?

Before you begin your search, it’s helpful to clarify some of the qualities you’re looking for. Most people buying art have an attitude of “I’ll know it when I see it,” but it’s helpful to concretely define some of your variables:

Size. How much space do you have on your wall, and how much space should your intended work occupy? How much white space will you have remaining? You don’t want to purchase something so big it barely fits, but you also don’t want something small and hardly noticeable.

Style. What kind of style are you looking for? Do you want something with a concrete, recognizable subject, or something more abstract? Are you looking for a specific technique to be represented?

Medium. Are you looking for a particular medium? Do you want an oil painting, or would you prefer some kind of sculpture?

Color. Generally speaking, which colors should be dominant in the work of art? This is especially important if you’ve already painted the wall and selected the furniture for your intended room.

Mood. Finally, what kind of mood do you want your art to evoke? If it’s good art, every individual will walk away with a slightly different impression, but the overall mood should match what you want your room to evoke.

You don’t have to decide exactly what you want for each of these categories, but you should at least be able to rule out some of the things you don’t want in each category. For example, you may not know what color you want, but you probably have a few colors you definitely don’t want.

Your journey to finding the perfect piece of artwork for your wall may take weeks, or even months, but if you keep your mind open and look in many different areas, you’ll eventually find what you’re looking for. Remain persistent and keep looking to new possibilities.

