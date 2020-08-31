CBD: The Missing Ingredient from Your Skincare Regimen

Broadly speaking, the CBD industry continues to boom in popularity. However, the CBD skincare industry stands as one of the fastest-rising industries. This is all in thanks to the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill as well as the growing number of states that have legalized the use of cannabis for health and recreational purposes.

While many people take CBD in order to better manage stress and anxiety, or for pain relief, what many don’t know is that CBD can work wonders for the skin. Just as it minimizes inflammation and offers antioxidant properties when taken internally, it can offer the same benefits externally as well.

Are you ready to put your best face forward using an all-natural product? Keep reading to learn why you should add CBD products to your daily skincare routine.

Powerful Skin-Boosting Properties

If you know a little bit about CBD, you know that the compound has been linked to a laundry list of benefits. And while the cannabinoid may seem too good to be true, there are all sorts of scientific studies and research that show CBD is much more than a fad, snake oil product.

In fact, many studies have shown that CBD has very effective anti-inflammatory properties. This means it can be effective in treating a wide variety of skin conditions, including:

Acne

Psoriasis

Eczema

CBD is also a very powerful antioxidant. This means that when applied topically, CBD may be able to help the skin heal faster. This means clearer skin sooner, which is crucial, especially after a breakout.

Makes Aging Skin Look Youthful Again

As we get older, our skin starts to show signs of age. This includes dullness, fine lines, wrinkles, and even a reddish skin tone. While we can’t turn back the hands of time, the look of aging skin can be improved with the right product.

There’s no shortage of anti-aging skincare products, but most of them aren’t as effective as CBD oil. When applied to the skin, CBD oil helps to keep the skin healthy and hydrated.

This is because hemp, the plant CBD is extracted from, also contains omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids. These fatty acids stimulate collagen production, which prevents water loss and keeps the skin looking supple and youthful.

Another added benefit of using CBD oil is that it’s gentle, making it a great option for those with sensitive skin. Unlike most skincare products, CBD oil won’t cause skin dryness, breakouts, and other negative side effects.

While traditional skincare products promise to make your skin look better, CBD actually promotes overall skin health.

Acne Treatment

Acne can be caused by all sorts of factors. More commonly, the condition is caused when dirt, excess oil, and dead skin cells accumulate in the pores and clog them. When the pores are clogged, excess bacteria builds up, and the skin becomes red and inflamed.

In order to keep the skin clear, bacteria needs to be cleaned away. Otherwise, acne breakouts will occur. According to many studies, CBD oil may be effective in reducing sebum oil production. CBD also has anti-inflammatory properties.

When ingested or applied to the skin, CBD targets the skin cells that activate acne. Because CBD only targets the cells that cause acne, it allows the skin to heal without causing any kind of dryness or irritation.

Natural Psoriasis Treatment

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease that causes the body to attack healthy skin cells. In turn, the body creates patches of abnormal skin due to extra skin cells, which can form red spots and scales. Psoriasis can also be painful and extremely difficult to treat.

In order to minimize pain and inflammation while also reducing the rapid creation of skin cells, people with psoriasis should consider using CBD oil. When ingested, CBD affects the endocannabinoid system, which plays a role in regulating mood, pain, and the immune system.

Because CBD has strong anti-inflammatory properties, it can be a great option for soothing the side effects of psoriasis.

Treats Dry Skin

Another very complicated skin issue to manage is dry skin. Even if you’re using a daily moisturizer, there’s always the temptation to over-moisturize, which can actually complicate the issue. Too much moisturizer can prevent the skin from producing oil, which can lead to itchiness, toughness, and pain.

CBD is a gentle yet effective treatment that has the ideal balance of nutrients that will nourish your skin without clogging your pores. CBD may also help with cuts, cracks, rough patches, and any skin peeling issues.

The biggest benefit of using CBD to treat dry skin is the fact that it doesn’t impact the function of the sebaceous glands. Instead, CBD helps to regulate the production of oil, which prevents over- and under-production of oil.

Choosing Quality CBD Skin Care Products

Before you spend hundreds of dollars on CBD skincare products that fall short of their promises, there are some things you’ll want to do to protect your investment.

First, be very careful where you buy CBD from. While it may be tempting to pick up the first product that you come across, this is very rarely the best option. Instead, you’ll want to take the time to research a brand.

Not all brands are equal, which means there are tons of low-quality CBD products that you’ll want to avoid wasting money on. A great place to start your quest for a trusted CBD product is CBDGrade. This site offers all sorts of information about leading brands in the CBD industry.

If you want to eliminate the guesswork and spend less time reading and researching, we recommend trying Sisters of the Valley. The brand offers top-notch products that will work wonders for your skin.

Conclusion

For those who are looking for an all-natural product to improve their skin, CBD may be just what you need. The benefits of CBD are overwhelming, and with minimal side effects, you and your skin are sure to love what the cannabinoid has to offer.

