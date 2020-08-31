SAT SEPT 12: 300th Anniversary Celebration of the First Trading Post in Niagara, Le Magazin Royal

Free admission for those who RSVP to Artpark

In Western New York, it is not often that we get a chance to celebrate the tri-centennial of an historic event. But that’s what is happening on September 12 at Artpark in Lewiston. In 1720, three hundred years ago, French diplomat, trader, and military officer Louis Thomas Chabert de Joncaire established Le Magazin Royal, a trading post at the Lower Landing of the Niagara, where Artpark stands today.

The Historical Association of Lewiston, the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area, Artpark, and Old Fort Niagara have teamed up to commemorate the event with a reenactment of Joncaire’s landing, Native American dancing, a special exhibit of artifacts from the original Magazin Royal, and historic cooking demonstrations..

The free event will allow visitors to return to the days when a Seneca village stood near the banks of the Niagara River. It was here in May 1720 that Joncaire and ten Frenchmen landed their canoes and began construction of a bark-covered trading post that they quickly christened, Le Magazin Royal, the Royal Store. Le Magazin became the center of Native-French diplomacy and trade on the Niagara until eclipsed by Fort Niagara’s construction in 1726.

The September 12 event begins at 11:00 a.m. near the historic gully that allowed travelers to climb out of the Niagara gorge and ascend the escarpment. Voyageurs in period attire, carrying important trade goods, will depart Fort Niagara by canoe earlier that morning to arrive at the Lower Landing about 11:30 a.m. A brief ceremony between Frenchmen and Native Americans will follow.

Native dancers will perform at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and musket firing demonstrations will take place at noon and 1:00 p.m. Ongoing demonstrations will include Native crafts, a display of wampum belts, and a cooking demonstration of recipes that were prepared at Le Magazin 300 years ago.

The program will end when Lawrence Claessen, representing the English, arrives to demand that the French demolish the trading post about 1:30 p.m.

There is no admission charge for the event, but attendance will be capped at 175 guests to allow for social distancing given the pandemic situation. Those interested in attending are required to RSVP to Artpark by filling out the form at http://bit.ly/MagazinRoyal.

Social distancing and face coverings will be required.

The event is sponsored by the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area and Lactalis American Group, Inc.

More information about Magazin Royal 300 is available at www.magazinroyal300.org.

