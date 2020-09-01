How to Improve your Photography Skills in 2020?

By Dan Kihato

A good photographer isn’t someone who starts his or her journey with a high-end DSLR. Instead, it is all about taking smaller steps and perfecting the art of clicking the first few pictures, by getting the frame and lighting right. Therefore, if you are here, looking for actionable tips to improve your photography skills in 2020, expect us to keep the discussion limited to smartphones and iPhones.

Smartphone photography is one of the more underrated techniques to hone the skills within. Moreover, a DSLR is quite a chunky device and it wouldn’t make a lot of sense to carry it around if you aren’t well-versed with the basics of photography. This is why you must start off by getting a good grasp on the smartphone or iPhone photography before advancing onto the next stage.

Here are 5 of the best ideas to improve photography skills, with minimal efforts:

1. Focus on the Sun

If you are looking to start by being expressive, try and focus on the golden hours of the day, i.e. the dusk and dawn. Try and capture the sun during the ascent or descent, to capture the softer hues. In case there is mist or fog in the air, you can tweak the device across diverse angles to experiment with the oranges and the reds.

2. Concentrate on Windows Lights

If you have ever surfed through credible smartphone photography courses, you would realize the importance of window lights, when portraiture is concerned. You must understand that the window lights make way for softer shadows and better light diffusion, once the source illuminates the panes.

3. Work Around the Negative Spaces

The hardest thing for a novice to achieve is the balance while capturing negative spaces or rather the emptiness. Every course review concerning smartphone and iPhone photography talks about the concept of negative space at length. The trick here is to select a colorful subject against a sparingly illuminated backdrop whilst balancing out patterns and textures, accordingly.

4. Try and Shoot Monochromes

‘Let there be light’ isn’t a quote that should dominate your photography instincts, at least while starting out. An amateur must focus more on clicking monochromes by using built-in smartphone filters. This approach will allow you to view the patterns and compositions closely while empowering you when it comes to identifying shapes and contrasts, without getting distracted by the hues.

5. Take the ‘Rule of Thirds’ Seriously

Every smartphone camera comes with a predefined grid and as a learner, you must try and use the same, as much as possible. Once the grid is out in the open, you must learn to space out the horizontal and vertical lines perfectly while placing the subject of importance right at the intersection.

Photography is a skill that often takes months or even years to master. Moreover, as an enthusiast who wishes to become a professional, you cannot limit your learning to these five strategies mentioned above. However, it is important to start off with these formative tips to gain a better understanding of frames, illumination, and open spaces.

