DIY Cabinet Refacing Process

Cabinet refacing has become a popular process, due to an increased number of companies that reface cabinets.

Other companies usually mainly offer the services of refacing projects, but still do supplemental jobs, for example, wood reconditioning and bathroom remodeling.

Let me ask an obvious question: If they can do it, what about you?

How Difficult Is It to Do It Yourself?

Due to the high costs, it may be a bit tempting to do the refacing of cabinets.

Veneering is usually a tricky, exacting process, so it’s not a job you should take lightly.

Well, you can make a mistake with the drywall or laminate floor, and you’ll get the replacement materials easily and cheaply, during your next home improvement store run. But in case you make a mistake with wood veneer, it’ difficult since it’s expensive and you’ll have to make another online order. Then wait for the order to arrive at your place.

Even the task of hanging cabinet doors is usually difficult, though it seems pretty simple.

The resources a do-it-yourself cabinet resurfacing are usually few and not easy to find.

What You Need To Do

Order doors/fronts: Contact a supplier and order new cabinet furniture. You can usually allow you to order the right sizes and the desired finish as well as wood species, for your new cabinet doors.

Remove contents: Take out everything. Remove all the plates, bowls, shelves, knick-knacks, and any other items. Everything goes.

Remove doors/fronts: Take out all cabinet doors and drawer fronts that are there at the moment.

Remove drawer/cabinet knobs as well as the pulls: Remove any hardware from the doors as well as drawer fronts if you want to keep it. If you don’t intend to keep them, no need for removal.

Junkyard run: Dispose of all drawer fronts, old doors, and hardware.

Sanding: Sand down surfaces that will receive the veneer lightly, using fine-grit sandpaper.

Cleaning, part 1: Clean using a tack cloth.

Cleaning, part 2: Wipe down all the cabinet boxes thoroughly with TSP.

Veneering: Place enough amounts of wood veneer on all the cabinet boxes. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware usually sells wood veneer edge banding and the pressure-sensitive wood veneer sheets.

Re-install fronts/doors: Install new drawer fronts as well as cabinet doors.

Hardware: Install the cabinet hardware.

