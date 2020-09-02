Fake pee is in demand with new Medical Marijuana laws

The newly implemented Medical marijuana laws have created a demand for clean synthetic urine that can allow one to pass a drug test. If you are a regular consumer of Marijuana then chances are you may work somewhere where you have to pass the test. Or perhaps, you have a court-ordered test you need to pass. This is the reason why there is a growing demand for synthetic urine. The main issue is that even if you are a first-time smoker of marijuana it can still be detected in your system even after 8 days because the amount of time it stays in the body varies from one individual to the other. To pass urine tests many people are turning to Quick Fix Urine for synthetic fake pee that is guaranteed to pass the urine test.

The legalization of Medical Marijuana has meant that people now have much more access to Marijuana than they did before. However this presents a challenge to many because most employment places require one to have a drug test prior to getting employed or on a regular basis. It is important to understand what fake pee or synthetic pee actually is. This is a mixture of water, urea, creatinine mixed at the proper PH balance. Synthetic urine has been able to completely mimic human urine and appears to be authentic. The synthetic urine is lab tested in a process called Urinalysis to ensure it meets the requirements in areas such as urine purity, mass, color temperature, and even odor.

These steps are necessary to make sure the fake pee is as authentic as possible. The most common problem has been the temperature. This is because most fake samples were below the required temperature and thus determined as fake. However, today there is a heating pad which is sold together with the synthetic urine. The purpose of this is to make sure that the urine is at the right temperature and thus hard to detect as fake. The heating pad is wrapped around the bottle to keep it at the right temperature.

If you are looking to land your dream job and you are a regular marijuana user then you would need to a good deal of time to detox, and stay clean afterward. For example, you may have traces of THC which takes almost 2 months to leave your system. A detox program depending on an individual may take even longer to clear all the toxins in your body. The common toxins that are checked in Urinalysis are Opioids PCP, THC (marijuana) and cocaine. The traces of these drugs are hard to get rid of and that’s why fake urine comes in.

In looking for fake urine it’s important to note that not all advertised fake urine will actually help you pass the urine test. There are many products in the market that make false claims. It’s important to do your homework to find the best brand that will guarantee you that you pass the urine test. You will need to check on the shelf life of the pee too because old synthetic pee won’t be of any help.

