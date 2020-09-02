THUR Sept 3: Grace Stumberg with David Riffel streaming live on Facebook from the 9th Ward

Grace Stumberg with David Riffel streaming live on Facebook from the 9th Ward
A Garbaz Production
Free to watch at Facebook.com/Babeville, 7pm start
please tip your musicians: www.paypal.me/Babeville
Grace Stumberg is a Buffalo-based Singer-Songwriter with a soulful voice and lyrics. For the past 8 years she has been The “Co-Singer” of Folk legend Joan Baez singing on stages all across the world. Grace has also opened for artists such as The Indigo Girls, Josh Ritter, Rusted Root, Chastity Brown, and Sean Rowe. Her original material can be described as raw, heartfelt, and organic. No autotune, no tricks, just a voice, and guitar. She will be joined by keyboardist David Riffel for this special Livestream
