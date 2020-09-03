A Guide to Hemp Flower and Its Uses

Three main factors determine the method to use in consuming CBD, how fast-acting the method is, convenience, and bioavailability. For example, when consuming CBD using tinctures and vape juice, it delivers the fastest results when compared to other consumption methods.

Bioavailability is a term used in describing the amount of CBD someone consumes from the product when it enters the bloodstream. CBD vape juice and sublingual tinctures have a high score when it comes to bioavailability. Capsules and CBD gummies top the list when it comes to convenience when compared to other options.

CBD users have started to leave the traditional methods of consuming CBD and choosing to smoke CBD hemp flowers instead.

Here are some of the benefits you can expect to get when you smoke CBD hemp flowers.

1. Affordable

There has been an increase in the popularity of cannabis over the past couple of years. The prices of many CBD products like CBD vape juice and CBD oil tinctures have remained expensive for many users. It is hard for people to find cheap weed, and they are always forced to choose between quality and affordability.

One of the main reasons why CBD products are expensive is the high cost of manufacturing them. CBD hemp flowers are usually cheaper compared to these products. You can get CBD hemp flowers in dry weight, and this enables people to buy it at reduced prices and also in bulk. However, the best hemp flower for sale is going to cost more than cheaper alternatives.

2. You are not going to get high

When people hear the word cannabis, they immediately think about the euphoria. What many people don’t know is that it is a genus of a plant that comes in various strains, with some of them being Cannabis Indica, Cannabis sativa, Cannabis ruderalis, etc. Hemp mostly comes from indica strains. This type of cannabis has a very low level of THC and high levels of CBD.

When you smoke CBD hemp flowers, you are going to get all of the therapeutic properties that come with cannabidiol without having to worry about THC’s psychotropic effects. While some reported a mild calming effect after they smoked CBD hemp flowers, the feelings are nothing compared to the high that comes with THC.

3. Fast-Acting

Another benefit you can expect to get when you smoke CBD hemp flowers is you will be able to get the therapeutic effects of CBD fast. As mentioned above, how long it takes for the effects of CBD to be noticed is an important factor when choosing a consumption method.

The cannabinoids in the CBD hemp flower go direct to the lungs when you smoke, where they enter the bloodstream. This is a sharp contrast to CBD oil tinctures, where you may have to wait 30 minutes to one hour before it starts kicking in.

In terms of effectiveness, smoking CBD hemp flowers ranks higher when compared to methods of consumption such as capsules, ointments, and edibles.

4. Delivering Higher Bioavailability

You can expect bioavailability of up to 50 percent when you smoke CBD hemp flowers. This is way more than the 20 percent you can get when you use CBD oil. When consuming edibles or CBD oil, they have to pass through the digestive system, with some cannabinoids being destroyed in the process. A handful of them are going to get into the bloodstream.

When you smoke CBD hemp flowers, the CBD gets directly to the lungs then into your bloodstream. There is no digestion happening, and this results in more cannabinoids ending up in your system. When there is high bioavailability, you have the chance of enjoying the benefits of CBD while using low doses. This is going to be good for both your finances and general health.

5. It is legal

One fact that you most likely know is hemp-derived products are more legal compared to marijuana-based products. This is because hemp plants have low levels of THC when compared to marijuana. There are a lot of people out there who don’t smoke cannabis because they don’t know the legal status of the herb.

It can give you peace of mind to know that smoking CBD hemp flower in any of the 50 states is allowed and you won’t be breaking any laws. The president signed the Hemp Bill in 2018 which made it legal to cultivate, trade, and use products derived from hemp. The thing you only need to look at is the THC concentration. The percentage should be a maximum of 0.3.

6. You Still Get CBD’s Therapeutic Benefits

Numerous medical conditions can be treated with cannabidiol. It has been shown to help in treating diseases symptomized by anxiety, pain, inflammation, seizures, etc. it can also help in regulating appetite, moods, the circadian rhythms, and also boosting energy.

You will still get the benefits even if you smoke CBD hemp flower. Because it acts fast and has a higher bioavailability means that you will be able to get these benefits faster compared to other forms of consumption.

