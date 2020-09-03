NEW MUSIC: Declan McKenna  shares his lyric video for “RAPTURE” the new single off his album, Zeros

Today, Declan McKenna shares his lyric video for “Rapture” the new single off his album, Zeros, which will be released today. As has been noticed by many music critics McKenna has a great voice that reminds us of David Bowie.

“Already one of our favorite albums of the year, from one of rock’s most remarkable new talents … combines the bombastic sound of David Bowie with the vivid storytelling of Bob Dylan..”

-USA Today

“There’s definite Bowie influences here, like on the single “Be An Astronaut,” but when taken as a whole, Zeros shows growth and maturity well beyond his years.”

-San Francisco Chronicle

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...



