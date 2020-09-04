Amazing Things to Do in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls is a popular tourist destination. The distinctive feature of Niagara Falls, NY, is that it’s located near the waterfall and that it has a twin city — Niagara Falls, which belongs to Canada. A rainbow bridge connects both cities. Visiting this place is obligatory for everyone who wants to get experiences and impressions that’ll warm the soul for life. Many people who visit this city think that it can offer only a beautiful view of waterfalls; however, there are plenty of things to do there.

This place is always full of people. And it's not surprising because there are a lot of interesting activities for people of all ages that don't require to have a lot of money. Students will especially appreciate the advantages of this place. So, if you thought about the city to spend your holiday, we advise you to choose Niagara Falls.

Let’s explore the most interesting things to do in Niagara Falls:

Cave of the Winds

Taking a trip to Niagara Falls without taking any tour of waterfalls will be your biggest mistake. There are many boat and helicopter tours that’ll let you enjoy beautiful views; however, this one is the best way to experience the unforgettable emotions and adrenaline rush. If you want to feel the power of nature, take this tour. All visitors get hooded raincoat and go along the bridge near the falls. You’ll be really too close to flowing water. Travelers who take this tour leave only positive feedback. Cave of the Winds may not attract you only if you aren’t an extreme person.

Niagara Falls State Park

This park is the oldest state park in the USA created in 1885. It contains several waterfalls and islands on the Niagara River. But it doesn’t mean that everything you can do in this park is to look at waterfalls. The area of this park is approximately 400 acres that are full of facilities. If you want to have a picnic, you may organize it. Those who like active rest may enjoy bicycling in bike trails. Observation Tower is open for all who dream about enjoying spectacular views on waterfalls. Attend exhibitions, see presentations and don’t forget to buy gifts and souvenirs for your friends.

Aquarium of Niagara

If you’re interested in the water world, visiting this place is obligatory. Aquarium of Niagara is a public organization that was organized with the aim of conservation of aquatic life. This place is located near the state park, so you won’t spend a lot of time getting here. An aquarium is a great place for family trips; both children and adults will be interested in observing the amazing species of animals. Aquarium of Niagara contains approximately 200 species of aquatic animals; it’s a huge number. Sea lions, jellyfish, penguins, seals, and fishes are present in this aquarium.

Old Fort Niagara

Visiting this place lets you find out more about your history. This fortification was built in 1726 by the French. Historians state that Old Fort Niagara played a big part during World War 1812, French and Indian War, and the American Revolution. It’s located on the Ontario lake. Look at the building and artifacts, which are still preserved well. Take a guided tour to find out more about the history of this building, how it helped its owners maintain control over the lakes, and how it shaped the events. Musket demonstrations at Old Fort Niagara deserve special attention.

