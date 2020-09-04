September Is Clare Bronfman Month at Artvoice

Clare first accepted a plea deal, which she mistakenly thought all but ensured she would only spend 21-27 months in prison. Then the “Pre-Sentencing Report” (PSR) showed she was a dangerous and deadly character – who used her wealth to destroy people and who was involved in a lot more criminal activity than the two crimes to which she pleaded guilty.

After reading the PSR, the judge announced he was considering giving her a longer sentence than her plea deal suggested.

Then, last week, in a profoundly stupid letter to the judge, Clare wrote that she would never disavow her Vanguard, the man Judge Nicholas Garaufis will be sentencing on October 27th, and very likely to life in prison.

He has Raniere’s number.

Clare will be first of the Nxivm Six to be sentenced – and with her sentence, we will likely learn just how the judge views the Nxivm defendants.

This must be a harrowing time for her. Harrowing, I say, because the sinister heiress who destroyed lives while professing love for humanity could get anywhere from a 2-year to even a 10-year sentence. She faces a max of 25 years.

She doesn’t know how long she will be in prison or how harsh the actual prison facility will be (If she gets 10 years or more, she will automatically be sent to a maximum-security prison).

Another thing she does not know is whether she will be remanded the moment sentence is passed.

Will the judge allow her to go home and get ready for prison – or will he have the marshals slap the cuffs on her before she leaves the court?