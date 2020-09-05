Alex Harris facebook photo
NEW MUSIC: Alex Harris’ soulful singing shines in his new video “ROLLIN”

September 5, 2020
jamiemoses288

Alex Harris has a great voice, clearly channeling Sam Cooke and Otis Redding.  The Clearwater, FL soul singer has gospel roots that began with him singing gospel at age 7. Alex runs A.C.T. (Arts Conservatory for Teens) and lectures worldwide. He has shared the stage as a performer with Al GreenAretha FranklinJohn LegendH.E.R.Brandy, and Lionel Richie. He has also performed or presidents Obama and George W. Bush. His “Frequency” EP will be available this fall and is a unique sonic blend of southern soul, alternative grooves, and Gospel grit.


