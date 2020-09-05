NEW MUSIC: Alex Harris’ soulful singing shines in his new video “ROLLIN”

Alex Harris has a great voice, clearly channeling Sam Cooke and Otis Redding. The Clearwater, FL soul singer has gospel roots that began with him singing gospel at age 7. Alex runs A.C.T. (Arts Conservatory for Teens) and lectures worldwide. He has shared the stage as a performer with Al Green, Aretha Franklin, John Legend, H.E.R., Brandy, and Lionel Richie. He has also performed or presidents Obama and George W. Bush. His “Frequency” EP will be available this fall and is a unique sonic blend of southern soul, alternative grooves, and Gospel grit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...



