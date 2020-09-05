Opinion: Voting by Mail

by

Joe Bialek

Voting by mail should replace voting at the polls in its entirety.

The two institutions that can definitely be trusted is the County Board of Elections and the United States Postal Service. The money saved by eliminating the need to pay poll workers could be used to offer free postage on the envelopes used to vote by mail. The person voting would also have more time to consider what they are voting for and would not be confined to the hours

of the polling place. It would also prevent unwanted entry to schools and churches from anyone trying to harm someone. In addition, the voter would not be harassed by someone trying to place unsolicited campaign literature into their hand. The additional revenue would boost the Postal Service and perhaps keep it afloat until we as a country are able to vote online. Voting by mail would solve the registered voter problem and guarantee safe

passage of the ballots to the County Board of Elections. It might even prevent further spread of the Covid-19 Virus.



