ROCK RAP & REGISTER KICKS OFF DEMOCRACY MONTH IN WESTERN NEW YORK

Opening event SATURDAY, Sept. 5th at 1 p.m.

Johnnie B Wiley Stadium @ Black Farmers Market

1100 Jefferson Ave, Buffalo, NY 14208

WNY Businesses, political leaders, community organizations, and music community join forces to advocate for the importance of voter registration from Sept. 5th to Oct. 8th.

A month-long virtual & offline non-partisan voter registration drive in collaboration with headcount.org and National Voter Registration Day (Sept.22nd) that will highlight online and offline conversations around the importance of voting and feature a virtual concert series by some of Buffalo’s top musicians, and business and community organizations. The drive will conclude with a day-long virtual concert event on Sunday, Oct. 4th.

CONTACT:

Marc Odien

Phone: 716.430.6102

Email:RockRapRegister@ wnymedia.net

or

Dewitt Lee

Phone: 716.390.6731

Email: dewittleeto@gmail.com

For More information, a list of participating businesses and organizations and the current events scheduled (a lot more to come) visit Rock Rap & Register @ RockRapRegister.com

