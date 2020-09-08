SEPTEMBER Highlights for the Albright-Knox Art Gallery

September 26, 2020–January 10, 2021

Swoon will transform Albright-Knox Northland (612 Northland Ave, Buffalo) into an open and meditative environment featuring a number of her large-scale sculptural installations as well as her first stop-motion animation video. Beyond these individual objects, the artist is interested in establishing spaces of empathy with a compassionate eye toward greater understanding and creating positive impact in the lives of her audiences. In Seven Contemplations, the artist infuses often difficult aspects of her personal journey with a spirit of generosity, offering a model of how pushing through the discomfort of challenges may lead toward healing.

Thursday, September 24, 2020 ● 6–7 pm

An Evening of Healing, Inspiration, and Hope Featuring Curator of Public Art Aaron Ott in Conversation with Swoon

Art in the Classroom, at Home, and on the Road Thursday, September 10, 2020 ● 12–1 pm Join Director of Education and Community Engagement Jennifer Foley and Art Truck Program Coordinator Vicente Rondon to learn about arts education and how it has evolved in a rapidly changing landscape.

Virtual Event

Join us on Sunday, September 13, from 1 to 2:30 pm for a FREE Virtual Family Funday with activities inspired by Shannon Olsen’s book Our Class Is a Family and Keir Johnston and Ernel Martinez’s mural Welcome Wall. Storytime & Artmaking, 1–1:40 pm

Movement for Kids & Families, 1:40–2:05 pm

Drop-In Art Activity, 2:05–2:30 pm

Virtual Classes

Printmaking and Posters (Ages 9–11) Saturdays, October 17, 24, and 31, 2020 ● 10 am–12 pm Students in this virtual class will learn about Swoon’s practice as a street artist and create posters and prints inspired by the themes in the special exhibition Swoon: Seven Contemplations. Learn More and Register Portraits (Ages 12–14) Saturdays, October 17, 24, and 31, 2020 ● 1–3 pm Students in this virtual class will take inspiration from the portraits in the special exhibition Swoon: Seven Contemplations to create their own self-portrait drawings and paintings. Learn More and Register

Construction Update

Scaffolding around the museum’s 1905 Building, August 13, 2020. Photograph by Tom Loonan.

As our construction manager, Gilbane Building Company, continues work on the site of the new building, the team has embarked on another important element of the project: the masonry repairs and roof replacement needed to restore the exterior of the 1905 Building. The scaffolding allows workers to access every nook and cranny of the historic Beaux-Arts masterpiece. For more information, please visit www.albrightknox.org/ak360. For questions, please contact constructioninfo@albrightknox. org. 1205 × 13

