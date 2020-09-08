Becker Farm Educational Tours: Pick Apples with the Family and get Farm Educated too at Becker Farms

Becker Farms Now Offers Weekday Educational Tours to the Public

Becker Farms in nearby Gasport, NY, for the first time, introduces its private Educational Tours to the public starting September 2020. Educational Tours offer a compliment to those seeking enhanced learning for their family and children. Activities include a lesson with Cornell Graduate and Owner Melinda Vizcarra on where your food comes from, a hayride to the apple orchard and pumpkin patch – for picking, and access to the Farm Animal Exhibit and playground.

“With all the stress of distance learning and the coming school year, we’re excited to offer a fun, educational experience to the public — especially when families seem to need the fresh air most,” says Amanda Vizcarra, 5th generation family member and Hospitality Director.

Tickets are $10.00 per person. Educational Tours to the public are limited to 35 persons and run at scheduled times daily, private educational tours for groups continue to be scheduled and can be aligned with New York State standards. Tickets can be found at Beckerfarms.com. Hayride optional. Visit beckerfarms.com/school-tours to schedule your visit and for details.

About Becker Farms:

Becker Farms and Vizcarra Vineyards is a 5th Generation family-owned 340-acre working fruit and vegetable farm that sells most of their products directly to the public. Their mission is to provide families with the opportunity to visit the countryside and embrace what Mother Nature provides us among family and friends. For the past 100 years, Becker Farms has harvested its own fruits and vegetables to provide fresh produce and a wide variety of value-added products such as hand-made pies, jams, cookies, cider, fudge and wines.

Following all COVID-19 protocol, guests are required to wear a mask inside the building, and outside when social distancing is not possible. Beginning September 5th, weekends are now an all-inclusive ticketed event, during the week educational tours are now available to the public with advance ticketing with no charge to enter the grounds Monday-Friday.

Becker Farms & Vizcarra Vineyards is located at 3724 Quaker Rd. Gasport, NY 14067-beckerfarms.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...



