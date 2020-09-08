Today, episode six of Bob Marley’s Legacy documentary series continues with Ride Natty Ride,‘ a visual celebration of what Bob Marley and his music means to the surf and skateboarding community worldwide. Featuring interviews with the godfather of Jamaican surfing and owner of the Jamnesia Surf camp, Billy “Mystic” Wilmot, Jamaican surfer/skateboarders, Shama “Superman” Beckford and Ivah Wilmot, local Jamaican skateboarders, Froggboss WellRaggedy, and Kalya Wheeler, American Pro Skater from Long Beach, CA., Boo Johnson and art director and friend of Bob Marley, Neville Garrick. The episode details the importance of community, self-expression, and the feeling of freedom within the surfing and skateboarding cultures while drawing parallels to Marley’s music.

Earlier this month, Oakley® unveiled their powerful remake of Bob Marley’s iconic anthem – One Love. The official release aims to inspire hope and positivity during a time of uncertainty by celebrating sport, and how it can enlighten and uplift. The reworked verses were co-written by Oakley Athletes, including Diamond DeShields, Ryan Sheckler, Oksana Masters, Caroline Buchanan, and Ítalo Ferreira and performed by American-born, British-Jamaican singer-songwriter, Celeste. This reinterpretation evolves the classic song into a modern-day love story, amplified by an official music video that showcases a dynamic display of passion and determination as viewers follow athletes’ individual journeys and the way sport has impacted their lives and the people around them.

