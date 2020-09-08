NEW MUSIC: Buffalo rapper Benny the Butcher racks up half-million YouTube views with “FELL IN LOVE WITH THE STREETS” ft. Heem

Da Respected Sopranos project is the first offering from the new deal that Benny The Butcher recently inked Entertainment One (eOne) for his Black Soprano Family (BSF) imprint. A slate of new music will be released for its roster through this year into 2021. The Griselda collective (Benny The Butcher. Westside Gunn & Conway The Machine) is a unified family movement built on authenticity. It’s cultural, it’s raw and it’s viral, making Griselda’s ascension, both collectively and individually; palpable. From their inauspicious Buffalo roots, to signing with Eminem and Shady Records, in a non-plussed industry which advances style over substance, the Griselda juggernaut has created a real and sustaining moment. With the crew’s amazing run of both commercial success and critical acclaim there is no disputing that a real street ethos exists. Out of this collective and ethos, Benny’s BSF family-a fan-first imprint, was built brick by brick. While Benny made the mainstream come to him by just being himself, that same mantra will be upheld by the talent he has already signed and will to his burgeoning BSF ecosystem.