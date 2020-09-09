NEW MUSIC: Jeremy Ivey’s new song “THINGS COULD GET MUCH WORSE” makes bad times sound fun!

Jeremy Ivey’s new single “Things Could Get Much Worse” couldn’t be more apt coming from someone who spent 70 days battling his Covid-19 infection. We’re also posting “Somone Else’s Problem” a song co-written with Ivey’s wife, Nashville country music star Margo Price. That song is the first new track from Ivey’s Waiting Out The Storm, produced by Price and coming out via Anti-Records October. “Someone Else’s Problem” traces the steps of a well-to-do businessman who doesn’t initially think issues like war, famine, and immigration affect him.

“There’s no such thing as someone else’s problem,” Ivey said. “As cliché as it is, we’re all a living organism together, and we have to take care of ourselves while taking care of each other.”

THINGS COULD GET MUCH WORSE LYRICS

Beware the man with everything and the man with nothing too

They wear the same kind of pain and they’ll try to put it on you

When you’re swimming in the rain and headed for the drain

And a child’s prayer sounds like a curse

Just know things could get much worse,

Things could get much worse

Oh you know they could

Chris Columbus he gave me silver for my birthday the other day

As it turns out, it was stolen so the law hauled me away

Now I’m stuck in a hole doing life without parole

And the only way out is a hearse

Ah but things could get much worse,

Things could get much worse

Oh you know they could

I’ve got a woman, she winds me up then she steals my photograph

She can’t disown me cause I’m not hers. I can’t loan her what I don’t have

So it’s both of us to blame for a love with no brain

Like a mountain full of fire about to burst

Yeah but things could get much worse,

Things could get much worse

Oh you know they could

Elon Musk, ya know he votes. He’s got a sticker, he shows it off

He hopes we’ll have the first robot president that plays golf

He’s got rockets don’t ya know, and they’re loaded up to go

Just in time to evacuate the earth

Yeah things could get much worse,

Things could get much worse

Oh you know they could

