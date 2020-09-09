NEW MUSIC: Jeremy Ivey’s new song “THINGS COULD GET MUCH WORSE” makes bad times sound fun!

Jeremy Ivey’s new single “Things Could Get Much Worse” couldn’t be more apt coming from someone who spent 70 days battling his Covid-19 infection. We’re also posting “Somone Else’s Problem” a song co-written with Ivey’s wife, Nashville country music star Margo Price. That song is the first new track from Ivey’s Waiting Out The Storm, produced by Price and coming out via Anti-Records October. “Someone Else’s Problem” traces the steps of a well-to-do businessman who doesn’t initially think issues like war, famine, and immigration affect him.
“There’s no such thing as someone else’s problem,” Ivey said. “As cliché as it is, we’re all a living organism together, and we have to take care of ourselves while taking care of each other.”
THINGS COULD GET MUCH WORSE LYRICS
Beware the man with everything and the man with nothing too
They wear the same kind of pain and they’ll try to put it on you
When you’re swimming in the rain and headed for the drain
And a child’s prayer sounds like a curse
Just know things could get much worse,
Things could get much worse
Oh you know they could
Chris Columbus he gave me silver for my birthday the other day
As it turns out, it was stolen so the law hauled me away
Now I’m stuck in a hole doing life without parole
And the only way out is a hearse
Ah but things could get much worse,
Things could get much worse
Oh you know they could
I’ve got a woman, she winds me up then she steals my photograph
She can’t disown me cause I’m not hers. I can’t loan her what I don’t have
So it’s both of us to blame for a love with no brain
Like a mountain full of fire about to burst
Yeah but things could get much worse,
Things could get much worse
Oh you know they could
Elon Musk, ya know he votes. He’s got a sticker, he shows it off
He hopes we’ll have the first robot president that plays golf
He’s got rockets don’t ya know, and they’re loaded up to go
Just in time to evacuate the earth
Yeah things could get much worse,
Things could get much worse
Oh you know they could
