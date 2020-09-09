The Jennifer Lopez And NY Mets Purchase Dream Comes to An End

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have announced they are no longer attempting to purchase the NY Mets. Rodriguez, who starred for twelve seasons with the Met’s local foes the New York Yankees, and music artist Lopez, had been pursuing a deal to buy the team for six months, but their dream is now said to be over.

Rodriguez and Lopez are one of the planet’s leading power couples. And they made their desire to purchase the NY Mets, one of the most popular teams, very clear. The New York Mets are one of the biggest teams in the world and that is reflected by the sheer volume of baseball betting at William Hill, when the Mets are in action. Lopez and her husband were ready to invest $300 million of their own money into a package worth around $2 billion, to take control of the team from current owners the Wilpon Family.

Along the way, the couple brought in several investors to support their offer financially, which they believed would give them the edge against any rival bids. Former NFL stars Brian Urlacher, DeMarco Murray, and Joe Thomas, were involved, as were the likes of Travis Kelce and Bradley Beal. Vinny Viola, the owner of the Florida Panthers, had also provided financial backing.

From the outset, Jennifer’s deal was rivaled by Steve Cohen, a New York native. He’d put in an offer of $2.6 billion earlier in the year, but ended his interest in February after being put off by the proposed five-year exchange of the club, and, the role current owner Jeff Wilpon planned to take up in the future. Cohen’s withdrawal put Rodriguez and Lopez in the driving seat, with a clear path to securing ownership of the Mets, but Cohen re-ignited his interest and tabled a fresh bid.

When news of Cohen being close to finalizing a deal to purchase the team became known to Alex and Jennifer, they then decided to end their interest in pursuing a bid. They issued a statement that read, “The consortium said they are disappointed not to be a part of the revitalization of New York City and provide an exhilarating experience for the fans and wish the Wilpon family and the entire Mets organization well.”

“Alex and I are so disappointed. We worked so hard the past six months with the dream of becoming the first minority couple and the first woman owner to buy her father’s favorite Major League Baseball team with her own hard-earned money,” Lopez added.

Cohen, who is now in pole position to acquire the New York Mets from the Wilpon family, is said to have come back with an offer which matches or exceeds the $2.6 billion he put on the table in his original bid. Rodriguez and Lopez, backed by their consortium, offered in the region of $2.3 billion to complete the purchase.

It now remains to be seen whether Cohen and the Wilpon Family will see a deal cross the line after hitches between the two parties saw negotiations break down seven months ago. Lopez signed off on Instagram by saying, “We still haven’t given up!” So, watch this space.

