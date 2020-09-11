How to Incorporate Religion-Themed Art into Your Home

Your home should reflect your personality. It should be a space where you can express yourself through the theme colors you choose and the art pieces you display on your walls. Art is a form of expression that allows you to show your unique sense of style and act as a tool that you can use to display your individual beliefs. However, some forms of art can be a bit tricky to incorporate into your home like religion-themed art, for example. You want to find the best ways to showcase this important aspect of your life without making it seem insincere or over the top. Below, you can find valuable tips on how you can best incorporate religion-themed art into your home.

Decorate with Religious Figurines and Statues

Small religious figurines add an element of beauty to the rooms in your house. Go for colors and designs that match your home decor so they don’t feel forced, but rather complementary to the overall feel and look. Nowadays, you can find a myriad of options from vintage and rustic designs to edgier and clean cut-designs. If you have enough space, you should consider larger statues which add a touch of elegance while highlighting your religious side for your houseguests to appreciate.

Hang Motivational Quotes or Verses Frames

Inspirational verses are a great way to spread some positive energy throughout your home. You can choose your favorite verses about love and family to frame and hang on one of your family room walls. Success and prosperity verses, on the other hand, are more suited for your office space or your kids’ studying room. Bible verse art experts at Christian Walls give their customers the chance to choose their own verses to print on gallery-standard premium cotton. The quality of the material you chose will make a world of difference in the final result. The key here is to make the words relevant to the location where you will be hanging them. This will add a sense of cohesiveness inside your home and make it seem more put-together.

Put Beautiful Hand-Painted Scriptures on Display

Many professional artists choose to hand-paint unique designs of religious scriptures from holy books. The best thing is that you will be sure you have a one of a kind piece in your home. Like most people, you probably prefer to have special pieces instead of the mass-produced cheap designs. You can create a collectibles corner from your travels. Every time you visit a new country, make it a mission to put your hands on locally-designed pieces. Each piece will remind you of the great memories and inspire you to be grateful for all the fun you had on that trip.

Create a Wall Collage Using Religion-Themed Pictures

Wall collage art is an interesting way to hang your religion-themed pictures. If you have a staircase, utilize the blank adjacent wall for this purpose. According to professional decorators, there is a science and art behind choosing the sizes and shapes of photo frames for the best results. Even different frame materials are acceptable as long as they don’t clash with each other. If your home style is more modern you can opt for black and white pictures of your favorite religious symbols. Alternatively, you can consult a professional decorator to help you with the best layout for your wall collage frames.

Use Fabrics with Religious Motifs

You can find ready-made fabrics with religious motifs for your curtains and decorative cushions. This is one of the subtle ways of incorporating religion-themed art into your home. If your space allows, a beautiful religion-themed wall tapestry looks lavish and can be the ultimate piece de resistance in any room.

Commission Hand-Painted Windows

If you want to go all out for incorporating religion-themed art into your home, you can’t go wrong with hand-painted windows with religious images. Find a professional artist whom you can trust to bring your vision to life. Pull out images from Pinterest for inspiration since this can be quite expensive, so you don’t want to risk any blunders. If you don’t have the budget or don’t prefer to paint all of your windows, make sure you find the most suitable ones for this purpose. However, keep functionality in mind, you want color kinds that can be easy to clean and maintain to last for a long time.

There are millions of ideas on how you can find ways you like to incorporate religion-themed art in your home. Dedicate enough time for research before you can finally make up your mind. Share the above tips with your home decorator and let them advise you on what would work best for your space. And remember, it’s not about the quantity, it’s about the quality of ideas that you choose to execute together.

