Top New York Democratic Lawmaker Says Cuomo Will Cancel Trick-or-Treating at End of Month

September 14, 2020
Artvoice

Artvoice has learned from a high-level democratic lawmaker from New York State that Governor Andrew Cuomo plans to cancel trick-or-treating across the state at the end of September or first week of October.

The source, who represents New York in the House of Representatives, said that Governor Cuomo would use “any new development” to effectuate the prohibition.

As of the date of this article, Governor Cuomo has not publicly stated that he would allow trick-or-treating despite the State of New York having more tan thirty consecutive days with the COVID-19 infection rate lower than 1%.

 

Daily infection rate for New York State.

If you would like to persuade the state to not cancel trick-or-treating, call your local state assembly or state senate members.

Here is a link to find your New York State Assembly member: https://nyassembly.gov/mem/search/

Here is a link to find your New York State Senate member: https://www.nysenate.gov/find-my-senator

 


