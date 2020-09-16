“We have 15 people infected and within a couple of days that’s going to be down to close to zero. That’s a pretty good job we’ve done.” Donald Trump

Every day I get a flood of emails from Team Trump trying to sell me Trump mugs, flags, lawn signs, wine glasses, shirts, fake autographed photos, banners, wall plaques, pennants, bumper stickers, posters, a fake $1,000 bill with Trump on it, welcome mats, 4 different Trump puzzles, four different hats, Trump pint beer glass (he doesn’t drink), Trump coloring books, lapel pins, Trump playing cards, Trump straws, the list goes on and on.

In 1,024 emails sent to me in just 28 days (36 a day!!) by Team Trump (NOT A WORD ABOUT COVID-19 or the now 200,852 dead Americans. Covid-19 did not “magically disappear.”

Every email wants DESPERATELY WANTS MONEY donated and wants me to buy some cheap Trump crap that was probably Made in China.

