4 Tips for Maintaining Creative Focus

Human beings are creative by nature. We wouldn’t have gotten to where we are today if that wasn’t the case. Nevertheless, in many ways, the essence of creativity remains a mystery to us. Despite many theories or ideas about what inspires it, we can’t really explain where creativity comes from or anticipate when or how our creativity will be sparked. This can be unsettling, frustrating, and even downright scary for those looking to maintain creative focus and see their projects through to completion. Luckily, despite the sometimes elusive nature of creativity, there are some tips and tricks you can use to help keep it under your control. Here are a few suggestions to help you maintain a more stable level of creative inspiration.

Widen the scope of what inspires you

To truly harness the power of your creativity, you need to look for inspiration everywhere. Don't force yourself when it isn't coming. Take a break and do something you enjoy. More than a structured and rigorous approach, a sense of levity and playfulness is probably a lot more likely to actually improve your creative focus. Follow your inclinations, and take the time to appreciate the artistry of design and reflect on the different parts of your brain these kinds of pursuits activate. Everything we do is essentially a creative act, it is just a matter of orienting yourself correctly.

Give your mind time to rest and reset

The urge to maintain constant creative stimulation can be tempting, but it ultimately leads down an unsustainable path to burnout. No one is an endless source of brilliant creative ideas, especially is they never give their brain the chance to rest and wander. The myth of the compulsively creative genius is indeed appealing, but probably always an exaggeration. Stress and pressure are not friends of the creative mind and it is likely when you truly allow your mind to roam free that your best ideas will emerge.

Move your body

Although rest is undoubtedly a key aspect to maintaining prolonged creative focus, you also need to stimulate your mind and body with regular exercise and movement. The mind and body are in constant interaction, so if our own bodies never move, it stands to reason that our minds will also become sluggish. Remind yourself that regular movement contributes to overall health and is not just limited to your physical wellbeing or appearance. If you feel stuck mentally, a walk, run, or even dancing in your living room will almost certainly help get you back on track.

Look at obstacles as opportunities

You’ve likely heard this one before, but it is something worth reminding yourself of regularly. If you’re really struggling with a specific task or project, start to inquire into the nature of the challenge and why you’re responding this way to it. You might end up learning something valuable about yourself and discovering a fresh source of creative inspiration along the way.

