IRISH CLASSICAL THEATRE – Celtic Connections: All Hands on Deck! – What does a Lighting Designer do? – Episode 6

The Irish Classical Theatre Company’s fourth episode of ten. Celtic Connections: “All Hands on Deck! The Virtual Voyage of Sea Marks.” These episodes are designed to be brief segments, introducing us to each facet and collaborator of Sea Marks.

Tonight’s episode introduces us to the fourth facet: Building a Set. ICTC Executive Director, Kate LoConti Alcocer, interviews ICTC veteran Set Designer, David Dwyer, on his process, and what went into creating the physical world of Sea Marks. During this episode, we see a sneak peek of the set through photos and time-lapse videos.

Fun fact: David added the names of his Irish ancestors on the set-piece tombstones he made for the show!

"All Hands" will take us through to the Opening of Sea Marks, which will stream online from October 16 through November 1. This week's episode was filmed in the Andrews Theatre on the set of Sea Marks, and honors the CDC guidelines for social distancing.

