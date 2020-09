What is CURRENTS: 716? It’s one play, filmed on location across WNY, featuring 14 short stories about Buffalo here and now. Funny, poignant, and visually striking, this is how Alleyway took Coronavirus lemons and made lemonade.

Funny, touching, timely, and surprising, this is theatre you don’t want to miss.

Join us from your couch tonight through Sept. 26!