VIRTUAL CURTAIN UP! TOMORROW FRIDAY SEPT. 18

September 17, 2020
jamiemoses288

Theatre District Association of WNY and Theatre Alliance of Buffalo are collaborating to present Virtual Curtain Up! 2020. In lieu of the Curtain Up! dinner, live performances, and after-party on Main Street in the Theatre District, Virtual Curtain Up! 2020 will take place online on Friday, September 18th at 8pm. Virtual Curtain Up! 2020 will be a one-hour online presentation on YouTube with the cooperation of 16+ WNY theatres. Interspersed with performances from WNY theatre artists, each theatre will update the community about their upcoming seasons. A suggested minimum $10 donation will be the “admission” price with proceeds to be divided among the participating theatres. Tickets must be purchased no later than 7:30pm on September 18th. Click here for details!


