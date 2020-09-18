FRI SEPT 25- Squeaky Wheel’s 17th Animation Fest!

Friday, September 25, 2020, 7 pm ET

Live Q&A in Google Docs at 8 pm ET

Free or suggested donation. Click here to register.

Upon registration, we will email you a link to view the event.

Squeaky Wheel is excited to announce the 17th edition of our annual Animation Fest! The festival showcases artworks made in a diverse variety of animation techniques such as stop-motion, claymation, 3D animation, hand-painted film, special effects, and motion graphics. This years edition is guest curated by Tabia Lewis, and focuses on the interconnectivity between magical realism, trans-subjectivity, and experimental animation. Filmmakers featured in the fest include aleksandar radan, Azalia Primadita Muchransyah, Jazmyn Palermo, Jeanette Fantone, Jia-Rey Chang, Jordan Shaw, Karis Jones, Rosa Barbara Nussbaum, sandra araújo, and Serena Lee. The 17th Animation Fest is sponsored by Villa Maria College.

The screening will be followed by a live Q&A over Google Docs with the curator and several of the artists at 8 pm. The screening and Google Docs Q&A will be available to view for up to 24 hours. An essay by the curator will be available for all who register for the event. If you miss the live event, you can register to view the event through Saturday, September 26, 7 pm ET.

Click here for more information.

