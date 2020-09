Critically acclaimed British trio London Grammar have released the Kölsch version of their latest single “Baby It’s You” today. Premiered as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1 last month, “Baby It’s You” marks the return of London Grammar and arrives as the first piece of music the band has released since their 2017 UK #1 selling album ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing.’

