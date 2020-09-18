NEW MUSIC: Charleston,SC’s faboulous Ranky Tank bring their song “FREEDOM” to Stephen Colbert’s Late Show

As this week comes to a close, the GRAMMY-winning South Carolina-based five-piece Ranky Tanky are looking back on one of the most monumental short stretches of their career:

* One week ago, Ranky Tanky brought their West African-rooted, South Carolina-based brand of Gullah music to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for their #PlayAtHome series. They performed their rousing call-to-action “Freedom” for the show.

* On Monday evening, the band were profiled on PBS Newshour – who traveled down to the South Carolina Lowcountry pre-COVID to document the incredible story of Ranky Tanky and the Gullah community they’ve come to represent on the national stage: https://www.pbs.org/ newshour/show/grammy-winning- ranky-tanky-is-a-band-with-a- mission-to-honor-gullah- culture * As a result, Ranky Tanky’s GRAMMY-winning 2019 album Good Time skyrocketed to #9 on the Overall iTunes chart (just behind the Hamilton soundtrack, Taylor Swift etc.) as they simultaneously occupied both the #1 and #2 spots on the iTunes Jazz charts with Good Time and their 2017 self-titled debut.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...



