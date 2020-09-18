Ranky Tank facebook photo
NEW MUSIC: Charleston,SC’s faboulous Ranky Tank bring their song “FREEDOM” to Stephen Colbert’s Late Show

September 18, 2020
jamiemoses288
As this week comes to a close, the GRAMMY-winning South Carolina-based five-piece Ranky Tanky are looking back on one of the most monumental short stretches of their career:
* One week ago, Ranky Tanky brought their West African-rooted, South Carolina-based brand of Gullah music to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for their #PlayAtHome series. They performed their rousing call-to-action “Freedom” for the show.
* On Monday evening, the band were profiled on PBS Newshour – who traveled down to the South Carolina Lowcountry pre-COVID to document the incredible story of Ranky Tanky and the Gullah community they’ve come to represent on the national stage: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/grammy-winning-ranky-tanky-is-a-band-with-a-mission-to-honor-gullah-culture
* As a result, Ranky Tanky’s GRAMMY-winning 2019 album Good Time skyrocketed to #9 on the Overall iTunes chart (just behind the Hamilton soundtrack, Taylor Swift etc.) as they simultaneously occupied both the #1 and #2 spots on the iTunes Jazz charts with Good Time and their 2017 self-titled debut.


