NEW MUSIC: John Lennon’s Timeless Song “Mind Games” Completely Remixed

John Lennon’s timeless song “Mind Games,” with its famous refrain of “make love not war,” has been completely remixed from scratch and the video has been upgraded to HD, radically upgrading the sonic and video quality to present the song and video in the highest possible standard.

“Mind Games,” the title track of Lennon’s 1973 album of the same name, will be released via Capitol/UMe on a suite of beautifully presented collections of his most vital and best loved solo works titled GIMME SOME TRUTH. THE ULTIMATE MIXES., releasing October 9th on what would have been the beloved icon’s 80th birthday. “[Mind Games] was a fun track because the voice is in stereo and the seeming orchestra on it is just me playing three notes with slide guitar. And the middle eight is reggae,” Lennon revealed in an interview. “Trying again to explain to American musicians what reggae was in 1973 was pretty hard, but it’s basically a reggae middleeight if you listen to it.” Discussing the message of the song he remarked, “Trying to possess somebody makes them go away. Every time you put your finger on it, it slips away. Every time you turn the microscope’s light on, the thing changes so you can never see what it is. As soon as you ask the question, it goes away. Peripheral vision is what it is. There’s no looking directly at it. Try to look at the sun. You go blind, right? Now that doesn’t mean you don’t have to work on it. Love is a flower, you gotta to let it grow.”

The new single follows last month’s release of the Ultimate Mix of “Instant Karma (We All Shine On.” Stream “Mind Games,” “Instant Karma (We All Shine On)” and preorder the album here:

http://johnlennon.lnk.to/ InstantKarma

http://johnlennon.lnk.to/ MindGamesUltimateMix

https://johnlennon.lnk.to/ GIMMESOMETRUTH

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...



